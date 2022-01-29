MEIL bags 12 Geographical Areas for CGD project

Hyderabad: City-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has bagged 12 geographical areas (GAs) out of the 52 GAs of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB)for which results were announced on Friday.

The PNGRB had called for bids for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in 65 GAs across India under 11th round of bidding.

The results were declared only in respect of 52 GAs and nobody bid for four of the areas. Results for the remaining GAs were withheld in view of the election code of conduct in force in five States. In the bidding, MEIL emerged the top bidder bagging 15 GAs. The MEIL had bid for 43 GAs out of 61. The GAs allotted to MEIL are from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

Under the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project, the awarded companies or agencies need to construct city gate station /mother stations, lay main pipeline and distributory pipeline and build CNG stations.

CGD is aims at promoting green fuel -- piped natural gas (PNG) -- for households and industries. The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is used as fuel for vehicles and automobile industry.

MEIL had earlier been awarded 3 GAs under the 10th round of bidding. They were Tumkur, Belgaum (Karnataka), Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) and Nalgonda, Warangal, Rangareddy and Khammam (Telangana).