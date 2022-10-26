MEIL's CSR arm opens skill centre in TS

Hyderabad: MEIL Foundation, the not-for-profit arm of city-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), on Wednesday, inaugurated a Skill Development Centre at Bhoothpur town of Mahbubnagar district in Telangana, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

After the inauguration of four classrooms, the first batch of students attended the classes, wherein the classroom has a seating capacity for 100 students.

In addition, the centre also has four practical labs and a hostel facility. The first batch of students belong to States from across the country – Andhra Pradesh (27), Telangana (25), Bihar (2), Uttar Pradesh (15), Odisha (10), Jharkhand and Karnataka (1 each).

Speaking after the inaugural, PP Reddy, MEIL Chairman said, "MEIL believes in giving back to the society by creating a positive impact in lives of people. This new programme and facility started by MEIL Foundation are in sync with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Nation Building."

The Foundation has initiated this Skill Development Centre and a programme to boost employability by bridging the gap between learning and work. "MEIL believes that the future of India is in its youth, and timely intervention through skill development programmes can better their lives and gain them employment. Companies will no longer have to train freshers if they pick our students," the chairman stated.

This residential programme trains students in the roles of supervisor electrician, assistant electrician, electrician, fabricator, construction fitter, storekeeper and store assistant.

Addressing the students, Reddy said, "The Skill Development programme is an opportunity for the youth to enter a skilful professional life. Do not think of failure or the past; develop yourself and go ahead in life, be it in India or globally and make MEIL proud."

The students at this centre will be regularly assessed like that of in any other institution. At the end of the course, the candidates will get certificates and an opportunity to attend the campus selection drive wherein corporates from various industries will be invited.