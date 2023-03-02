MEIL’s Olectra offering 10 e-buses to TTD

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) plan to decarbonise the pilgrim centre is taking shape with the assistance of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) through the e-bus offering it is making. The e-buses will be made and delivered by MEIL's subsidiary Olectra Greentech Limited.

On Thursday, TTD General Manager Operations Sesha Reddy visited the Olectra factory and inspected the prototype electric bus. He said, "We are delighted with the e-bus prototype. We thank MEIL for offering 10 Olectra pure e-buses. The e-buses will help us reduce carbon emissions on the hill shrine."

Presently, 12 diesel buses ply the Tirumala uphill, transporting pilgrims. However, with the rising crude prices, the shift to e-buses has a dual benefit in this eco-sensitive region. It will help cut fuel costs and carbon emissions.

Olectra Greentech Limited Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep said, "MEIL is making this modest offering to the Lord and we are happy to be a part of this. It is our way of thanking Lord Venkateswara for his numerous blessings throughout our journey."

He further said, "As we spread goodness and assist in making the 'Spiritual Capital' of Andhra Pradesh emission-free, we ask Lord Venkateswara for his continued blessings in our progress and future endeavours. The 9-metre-long 10-electric buses delivery will begin soon."

"In addition, Olectra is setting up chargers for the e-buses. These clean and noiseless buses will transport devotees around the shrine area." Pradeep added, "Daily, the diesel buses transport lakhs of pilgrims to the shrine. Now, the ebuses will help the TTD's transition to a clean transport system."

Olectra is already running 50 e-buses under the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) between Tirupati and Tirumala daily. MEIL established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in India. Globally the company has a footprint in over 20 countries.