Mercedes opens 'Mar 2020' service point in Mumbai

Mumbai: German premium car brand Mercedes-Benz has expanded its service network in the city with the setting up of a new workshop facility with an investment of Rs 4.8 crore.

Spread in 11,000 sq feet of space, the 'Mar 2020' service centre of Auto Hangar at Vile Parle suburb, which has a capacity to service over 3,600 cars per year with 10-servicing bays, is the fourth such facility in the country and the first one in the Western region, Mercedes-Benz India said in a release.

The 'Mar 2020' service centre' focuses on four pillars of design, architecture, customer-oriented process and digital. Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd is the franchise partner of Mercedes-Benz India. Mercedes-Benz is implementing 'Mar 2020' modern retail presentation across the globe, offering the physical and digital retail experience to its customers. Mumbai remains one of the company's largest markets and 'Auto Hangar' has been its long-term partner and an integral part of the brand's success story in this market, said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Mercedes-Benz India.

"With the inauguration of this strategically located new Auto Hangar 'MAR 2020' service center, which boasts of industry-first initiatives such as Premier Express Prime, we firmly underline our promise of offering a distinct service differentiation to our valued customers. "Mercedes-Benz is determined to provide customers with the best infrastructure, people and innovation, and the Auto Hangar 'MAR 2020' service facility is a benchmark for a luxury service center," he said.

The company said it has also introduced its Premier Express Prime 2.0 (PEP 2.0) service programme, with the inauguration of the new service facility at Auto Hangar, which promises to complete car servicing in under three hours. If the service is not completed in the stipulated time, then the franchise partner will offer the service complimentary, as per the release. With the setting up of the new car servicing facility, the fifth one of Auto Hangar, Mercedes-Benz India is now present in 47 cities across the country with 126 touch points.