Mercedes unveils Maybach EQS 680

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched the first-ever all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, the pinnacle of opulent luxury combined with cutting-edge automotive excellence and electromobility

Hyderabad: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz launched the first-ever all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, the pinnacle of opulent luxury combined with cutting-edge automotive excellence and electromobility. This vehicle ushers in a new era of Maybach in India, setting an unparalleled standard in the all-electric, top-end luxury SUV segment. The design of the SUV truly does justice to Karl Maybach’s maxim – ‘What is good, must also be beautiful’

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is the most luxurious and comfortable all-electric SUV and redefines the benchmark in the top-end all-electric luxury SUV segment. The model combines state-of-the-art technologies with the exclusivity of Maybach, creating a holistic luxury experience for all the senses– from the sound experience to light displays, and from exquisite materials to fragrance and driving comfort.

In the electric era too, the car exudes sophisticated luxury in every detail.

