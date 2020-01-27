Top
Merck to launch V-Class Marco Polo camper at Auto Expo

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it will launch its V-Class Marco Polo camper at the upcoming Auto Expo.

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it will launch its V-Class Marco Polo camper at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The V-Class Marco Polo camper will come packed with a whole host of living space concepts, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

"At Auto Expo 2020, beside launching the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe and unveiling the A-Class Limousine and the New GLA SUV, we also will be launching something unique and never seen before in India," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said.

Inspired by the success of the V-Class Luxury MPV in India, he said: "We will be launching the V-Class Marco Polo Camper."

