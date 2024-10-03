Metro Shoes unveils campaign

Live
Hyderabad: Metro Shoes, a leading multi-brand footwear retail company has unveiled a new campaign for Autumn-Winter 2024. The campaign features bollywood actors and brand ambassadors of Metro Shoes, Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma showcasing latest footwear designs. Alisha Malik, President, Metro Brands, said: “We’re thrilled to have Triptii & Vijay be a part of the METRO AW24 campaign.
They perfectly exemplify the brand’s audience: self-confident, authentic and with a keen sense of personal style. The campaign showcases a well-rounded collection from everyday essentials to signature styles that are stylish, versatile and comfortable.” Triptii Dimri, said: "The excitement of shopping at METRO with my family is a cherished memory. Growing up, it was my go-to brand for everything, from casual styles in college to more trendy options for special occasions.”