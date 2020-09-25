Mindspace REIT eyes 100% e-mobility

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, with one of India's largest Grade A office portfolios, has pledged to transition to 100 per cent electric mobility by expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure for Clients across all its business parks by 2030. This initiative aimed at accelerating at a global shift to clean transport and reduce air pollution in the urban micro-markets.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT is the first real estate entity from India to join the Climate Group's global EV100 initiative, which brings together nearly 90 international companies committed to making electric transport the new normal by the end of this decade. The announcement came during Climate Week NYC 2020, one of the biggest climate summits in the world, showcasing climate action by leading businesses and governments and inspiring others to do more.

With an office portfolio that covers five integrated business parks and five quality independent offices, the company has over two lakh employees coming in to work each day at its business parks, pointing at an opportunity to positively empower and influence a large populace. It has already begun driving EV uptake amongst its clients by installing over 1,000 charging points across its business parks, which can be accessed without any charge.

Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said: "Our endeavour under the Climate Group's EV100 initiative is to fortify our commitment to sustainability, with the best blend of innovation and technology. By setting up of the electrical charging stations at our business parks, we offer solutions that are good on the environment, customers, stakeholders, and future generations".

The company's owned EV vehicles, which are used to ferry employees in and around the business parks, provides clients a first-hand experience of an EV, encouraging them to make the switch. The whole fleet will be switched to

electric by 2030.