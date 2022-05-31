Mirae's trading platform m.Stock sees Rs 1k cr turnover

Hyderabad: Last month, Mirae Asset, one of the global leaders in the financial services industry launched 'm.Stock', a state-of-the-art platform for investment in capital markets across equity, futures & options, currencies and more.

The company announced that m.Stock has successfully facilitated over 4 lakh trades within days of its launch, thereby doing a turnover of Rs 1,000 crores. What's interesting, is that majority of the traction has come from individuals who fall within the age bracket of 20-40 years, who typically look for a longer investment horizon, and represent a sizeable portion of the platform's target audience.

Backed by an exceptionally intuitive tech infrastructure, m.Stock combines seamless access to all trading and investment products under one roof, paired with a 'Zero Brokerage and No Commission' model, which makes it one of the best-in-class propositions for both seasoned traders, as well as novice investors.