Mission Karmayogi marks shift from rule-based to role-based governance: Dr. Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union MoS Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday said Mission Karmayogi represents a fundamental shift from a rule‑based system to a role‑based approach that will equip officials with competencies to deliver citizen‑centric governance.

Addressing a two-day workshop of Sadhana Shrinkhla 2026 at Lucknow, the minister said the government had sent a series of governance reforms since 2024, adding that capacity building is central to the civil services transformation aimed at improving governance and public service delivery.

He also lauded the Uttar Pradesh Government for effective implementation of these governance reforms in the state. Over 19 lakh officials and employees from the state had registered on iGOT Karmayogi, contributing to national participation of approximately 1.7 crore.

The workshop drew representatives from eight states and four Union territories of the Northern Region to deliberate on transforming government training institutions into modern, competency-driven capacity building institutions.

The reforms focused on simplifying procedures, strengthening public trust and making governance more accessible.

The minister cited reforms such as the removal of the requirement for gazetted officers to attest documents and the discontinuation of interviews for certain government recruitment processes, adding that these measures reflected confidence in citizens and a commitment to fairness in public administration.

He also referred to Rozgar Melas, CPGRAMS and Digital Life Certificates as examples of reforms that have simplified procedures and improved the delivery of public services.

The minister said that annual public grievance registrations had increased from around two lakhs in 2014 to approximately 25 lakhs, reflecting greater public confidence in the grievance-redressal mechanism.

With around 95–97 per cent of grievances being disposed of in a time-bound manner, citizens increasingly expect their concerns to receive a response, he added.



