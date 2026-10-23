Cong’s November 1 Rally in Delhi to Remind People of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: BJP

Why did the Congress party choose November 1 for its rally at Ramlila Maidan? This has become an issue of war of words between the opposition, particularly the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP says that the Congress chose this day as it wants to remind the people of the anarchy of 1984, when the national capital witnessed the anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

built his political power by denying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel his due and became Prime Minister despite receiving zero votes. During his tenure, the country witnessed Partition, one of the bloodiest chapters in human history," he said.

Trivedi pointed out that Nehru became Prime Minister of the Interim Government on September 2, 1946 and that the partition of the country took place during this period rather than in 1947.

The BJP leader also targeted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, alleging that she consolidated her political position after splitting the Congress. She asked her MPs to vote against the Congress party's official position during the presidential election involving Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, leading to the party's division. After the tragic assassination of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi came to power amid the massacre of Sikhs in Delhi in 1984,” he said.

Now it was creating an anarchy-like situation and has been unsuccessfully trying to launch and re-launch Rahul Gandhi as its PM face despite his continuous failure to revive Congress and his near 100 defeats in various elections.

It may be recalled here that even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a trade summit organised by an English news channel, said that even ISRO would not have launched as many satellites as the Congress party’s attempts to re-launch their leader.

On Thursday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that Rahul connects more with people abroad while he always remains connected with the grassroots-level people, and that is why the BJP has been winning election after election. Rahul, he said, believes in street politics, while the BJP believes in its voters. He said the frustration of Congress of not winning elections was manifesting in the form of disrespect for constitutional bodies, and hence they were trying to undermine them by taking to street politics.