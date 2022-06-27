M&M launches All-New Scorpio-N at Rs 11.99 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra today launched its much-awaited SUV – the All-New 'Scorpio N' – in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Scorpio-N will be available for booking from July 30, 2022, onwards and the deliveries for the Scorpio-N will commence during the festive season.

Poised to take forward the 'game-changer' legacy of the Scorpio brand, the All-New Scorpio-N is designed, engineered and built to disrupt the SUV segment with its class-leading attributes, features and capabilities, to be acknowledged as the #BigDaddyOfSUVs.

The company in its release said, "Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships on July 30, 2022, 11 am onwards. The Add to Cart feature for Scorpio-N will be available online and at the dealerships from July 5, 2022. Bookings will be done on a 'first-come, first-served basis and will also form the basis of delivery dates."

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered in six variants with two engine and transmission options. The prices of the manual variants of the new Scorpio-N start at Rs 11.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Variant Wise Pricing:

Variant Gasoline MT Diesel MT Z2 Rs 11.99 Lakhs Rs 12.49 Lakhs Z4 Rs 13.49 Lakhs Rs 13.99 Lakhs Z6 - Rs 14.99 Lakhs Z8 Rs 16.99 Lakhs Rs 17.49 Lakhs Z8L Rs 18.99 Lakhs Rs 19.49 Lakhs





Mahindra will reveal the prices of its 4X4 and automatic variants on July 21, 2022. Introductory prices are applicable on the first 25,000 bookings.

Colour options: The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in seven options - Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage and Royal Gold.

The new SUV is loaded to the brim when it comes to features. Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV.

The All-New Scorpio-N makes every drive an experience with its unmissable design, thrilling performance, advanced technology, intuitive features, superior comfort & safety. It truly is the Big Daddy of SUVs.

Scorpio N will be available for test drive starting from July 5, 2022, in 30 cities and the rest of the country by July 15, 2022.