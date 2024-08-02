M&M plans Rs 37k-cr investment in next 3 yrs

New Delhi: The Rs37,000-crore investment plan of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) over the next three years is a testament to our commitment to boost growth, innovation and job creation in the country, said Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group. Urging the private sector to utilise the government’s employment-linked schemes, announced during the Union Budget 2024-2025, Anand Mahindra said that this approach will help create more jobs for the youth, especially the fresh talent coming out of colleges.

The Mahindra Group Chairman, while addressing shareholders at the annual general meeting of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), said it is a collective responsibility of the private sector and the government to generate employment for nation-building. He said that as India stands to benefit from the re-orientation of global supply chains, its growth and prosperity must be driven by job creation. The Group reached over 2.2 lakh women through skilling interventions, including employability-focused training and domain-specific skill development in FY24.