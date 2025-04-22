Live
Mohan Babu University Earns Prestigious 3.5-Star Rating in National IIC Rankings
Mohan Babu University (MBU) has been awarded an impressive 3.5-star rating by the Institution Innovation Council (IIC), Ministry of Education, Government of India. This recognition places MBU among an elite group of just 39 universities out of 481 participants nationwide that have demonstrated exceptional excellence in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and startup culture on campus. Notably, no university achieved the maximum 4.5-star level, underscoring the significance of MBU’s 3.5-star distinction.
The Institution Innovation Council (IIC) is a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), established to nurture innovation-driven ecosystems within higher education institutions across India. The IIC rating is a nationally recognized benchmark for evaluating universities on parameters such as innovation activities, industry collaborations, startup support, participation in national hackathons, and the establishment of incubation facilities.
With its dedicated Institution Innovation Council (established in 2018), MBU’s 3.5-star rating reflects its unwavering commitment to building a thriving culture of creativity, research, and entrepreneurship. The university has consistently encouraged its students and faculty to take part in innovation challenges, develop prototypes, and collaborate with industry to bring real-world solutions to life. From organizing national-level hackathons and idea competitions to mentoring budding entrepreneurs and expanding incubation support, MBU has built a robust foundation for innovation over the years
This distinction places MBU in an elite group of innovation-led institutions ahead of hundreds of peers across the country. The rating comes as a testament to MBU’s structured and sustained efforts in driving innovation-led education and promoting entrepreneurial thinking among its community.