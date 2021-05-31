Monthly GST filing deadline extended till June 26

New Delhi: The central government on Monday said the deadline for filing monthly GST sales returns for May has been extended by 15 days till June 26.

The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, on May 28 had decided to extend certain compliance relaxations on account of Covid-19.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a series of tweets listed out the various relaxations extended by the Council. The due date for furnishing details of outward supplies in Form GSTR-1 for the month of May 2021 is extended by 15 days.

The extended due date is June 26, CBIC said. Businesses file GSTR-1, giving details of supplies made during the month, by the 11th day of the subsequent month.

