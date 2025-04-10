MSC Turkiye docks at Vizhinjam Seaport

New Delhi: MSC Turkiye, the world's largest eco-friendly container ship had docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram. The vessel is run by the Mediterranean Shipping Company(MC) and measures 399.9 metres in length, 61.3 meters in width and 33.5 meter in depth. The ship can carry a load of upto 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), making it one of the largest container ships ever built.

Vizhinjam International Seaportis operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) andis the first mega transshipment container terminal in Indian sub-continent.