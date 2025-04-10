Live
- India and UK reaffirm free trade agreement, support supply chains
- Petitions flood special grievance day in Penukonda
- YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds
- Job fair in Nandyal today
- Intensify MGNREGS works: Collector Basha
- Nandyal SP Adhiraj enhances night patrol & security measures
- Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people, says PM Modi
- Library construction taken up in B Ramadurgam
- 'Haven’t slept all night': Archer Rajat Chauhan thrilled as compound archery joins LA 2028 Olympics
- Payyavula stresses timely completion of projects
MSC Turkiye docks at Vizhinjam Seaport
Highlights
New Delhi: MSC Turkiye, the world's largest eco-friendly container ship had docked at Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram. The vessel is run by the Mediterranean Shipping Company(MC) and measures 399.9 metres in length, 61.3 meters in width and 33.5 meter in depth. The ship can carry a load of upto 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), making it one of the largest container ships ever built.
Vizhinjam International Seaportis operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) andis the first mega transshipment container terminal in Indian sub-continent.
