MSN Labs, a research-based and fully-integrated global pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Fesobig, world's first bioequivalent generic version of Fesoterodine Fumarate. Fesobig is recommended as the safest, novel first line pharmacotherapy option by various international treatment guidelines for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and Uninary Incontinence (UI). Bharat Reddy, Executive Director, MSN Group, said: "Fesobig is launched in the Indian market at a price of Rs 27 per tablet while Toviaz used for the treatment of OAB and UI in adults is available in the US at a cost of $386.78 for a strip of 30 tablets (Rs 1,233 per tablet). We will soon launch this affordable drug in other countries, including the US, after obtaining approvals from the respective agencies." He further said, "Besides helping recover from OAB and UI, we vare certain that Fesobig will endow patients with a much confident way of life by eliminating the social and psychological discomfort associated with the condition."



