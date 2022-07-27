m.Stock launches ‘eMargin’ MTF

Hyderabad: m.Stock by Mirae Asset launches 'eMargin', a Margin Trade Facility (MTF) option for traders at an interest rate starting at 7.99 per cent. Christened 'eMargin', the facility enables traders and investors to get access to instant funding to meet their margin requirements while dealing in equities.

JisangYoo, CEO, Mirae Asset Ltd., said: "'eMargin' as a proposition has been specially curated for investors to provide customers with the benefit of an extremely competitive rate of interest to expand their investment threshold. Going forward, we will continue introducing more such services that add value to a customers' overall trading experience." Arun Chaudhry, Director and Chief Business Officer, Mirae Asset Pvt. Ltd., said: "Off late, markets have been very volatile with a negative bias creating many buying opportunities in fundamentally strong companies. To ensure that our investors never miss out on any such lucrative opportunities due to lack of funds we at m.Stock are very excited to launch MTF (eMargin) which is an exchange approved funding products for delivery (cash) based transactions at unmatched rate of interest, flexibility to hold on to their portfolios at no additional cost."

With this, traders can get 80 per cent of their margin funded, and use it to purchase shares at low interest rates ranging from 7.99 per cent - 9.49 per cent across over 700 stocks and hold on to the shares for an unlimited period.