MUM BULLION CLOSING RATE

MUMBAI: MUMBAI BULLION RATES:-

CLOSING RATES:- SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 73,747.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 60,925.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 61,170.00 PTI MUM SSB

