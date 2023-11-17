Live
- Ensure BJP draws a blank in Delhi in LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers
- Jana Sena extends support to BJP in Mulugu
- TPCC spokesperson Ashok asks people to vote for Seethakka
- Elaborate arrangements for Panchami Theertham fete
- Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of Tourism Development Corp MD for accompanying minister
- IFFI 2023: Madhuri, Shahid to perform at opening; Ayushmann to honour Michael Douglas on closing
- Cong exhorts 'Team India' to win World Cup, posts messages with political undertone
- NHRC hears 56 human rights violation cases in NE states, orders to pay Rs 3.55cr relief
- What China's Xi gained from his Biden meeting
- 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: More in the offing, promises Manvir Singh after Kuwait triumph
MUM BULLION CLOSING RATE
MUMBAI: MUMBAI BULLION RATES:-
CLOSING RATES:- SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 73,747.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 60,925.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 61,170.00 PTI MUM SSB
