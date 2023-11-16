Live
- Tunnel collapse: Augur drilling machine gets to work, Union minister V.K. Singh takes stock
- Fear grows for patients inside Gaza hospital, cut off after Israelis arrive
- AAP counters LG Saxena on Kejriwal Govt's steps to curb air pollution in Delhi
- Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday
- IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network
- IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
- Prof B R Shamanna invited to be a Professor of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research
- Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on conman Sherpuria's plea seeking to quash prosecution complaint
- Search in Al-Shifa Hospital led to laptop with information on hostages: IDF
- No relief, Delhi's AQI drops into 'severe' category
MUM BULLION OPENING RATES
Highlights
MUMBAI: MUMBAI BULLION OPENING RATES:-OPENING RATES :- SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 72354.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 60211.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 60453.00 ----
