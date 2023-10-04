Live
- Let’s come together and celebrate the festive season with Amazon.in #KhushiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi
- National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
- Why only Sisodia, why not BRS or YCP involved in Liquorgate arrested: CPI
- Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest
- Lovlina Borgohain wins historic silver, Parveen takes bronze and boxers finish Asian Games with five medals
- World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Interesting Facts
- World Space Week 2023: Celebrate the Cosmos with Kids, Quotes, Movies, and More!
- Citizens demand extension of timings of Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Park
- Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Rankireddy/Shetty only Indians to reach quarters
- Dyson enters Indian wearable market, launches noise-cancelling headphones
Just In
MUM COMMODITY PRICES
MUMBAI: Metal:in rs.Per kg inclusive of gst. Copper :- copper cabel scrap (berry) 701.00 copper heavy scraps 691.00 copper armature (crdit) 679.00...
MUMBAI: Metal:in rs.Per kg inclusive of gst. Copper :- copper cabel scrap (berry) 701.00 copper heavy scraps 691.00 copper armature (crdit) 679.00 copper utensils scrap 644.00 cc rod 719.00 cc rod (recycled) 690.00 brass :- brass sheet cutting 495.00 brass utensil scrap 463.00 brass honey 472.00 aluminium :- aluminium utensil scarps 170.00 aluminium extrusion scrap 182.00 aluminium wire scrap 196.00 aluminium ingots 213.00 aluminium rod (9.5mm) 224.00 other : - gun metal scrap 513.00 zinc ingots 224.00 lead ingots 190.00 tin ingots 2093.00 nickel cathode 1610.00 ------------- sugar rates s,30 - 3756/ 3842
M,30 - 3866/ 3970 mumbai :- pepper copra rates :-
Black pepper ready 680 / 760 ginger bleached -- ginger unbleached 390 copra office alapuzha 8800 copra office kozizode 8700 copra rajapur mumbai 11500 copra edible mumbai 10700 cochin coconut oil ---- coconut oil mumbai 1700 t.P -