MUM COMMODITY PRICES

MUMBAI: Metal:in rs.Per kg inclusive of gst. Copper :- copper cabel scrap (berry) 701.00 copper heavy scraps 691.00 copper armature (crdit) 679.00 copper utensils scrap 644.00 cc rod 719.00 cc rod (recycled) 690.00 brass :- brass sheet cutting 495.00 brass utensil scrap 463.00 brass honey 472.00 aluminium :- aluminium utensil scarps 170.00 aluminium extrusion scrap 182.00 aluminium wire scrap 196.00 aluminium ingots 213.00 aluminium rod (9.5mm) 224.00 other : - gun metal scrap 513.00 zinc ingots 224.00 lead ingots 190.00 tin ingots 2093.00 nickel cathode 1610.00 ------------- sugar rates s,30 - 3756/ 3842

M,30 - 3866/ 3970 mumbai :- pepper copra rates :-

Black pepper ready 680 / 760 ginger bleached -- ginger unbleached 390 copra office alapuzha 8800 copra office kozizode 8700 copra rajapur mumbai 11500 copra edible mumbai 10700 cochin coconut oil ---- coconut oil mumbai 1700 t.P -

