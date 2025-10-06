NAREDCO Telangana Announces “15th NAREDCO Telangana Property Show 2025”

Hyderabad, 6th October 2025: NAREDCO Telangana has announced the city’s most popular “NAREDCO Telangana Property Show”. The 15th edition of the NAREDCO Telangana Property Show, starting from 10th - 12th October 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, will showcase properties including Residential, Office commercial, and Retail commercial to meet the requirements of varied customers.

The real estate market in Hyderabad continues to be one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing in India. In 2025, the city is witnessing sustained momentum across IT, ITeS, Pharma, Aerospace, Aviation, Automobiles, and emerging sectors like Electric Vehicles and Artificial Intelligence, driven by progressive policies and consistent reforms by the Telangana Government. The performance of Hyderabad’s real estate sector in recent quarters highlights the rising demand for both residential and commercial properties, underscoring the state’s commitment to creating future-ready infrastructure and meeting the evolving housing needs of its citizens.

Today, Hyderabad stands tall on the global corporate map, firmly established as a preferred destination for multinational companies and global capability centers, further strengthening its position as India’s innovation and investment hub.

The Property Show being organised by NAREDCO Telangana consists, of developers, builders, and promoters, it is a one-stop destination for buyers and sellers to interact and explore options of a wide range of properties. Developers, Government Departments, Building Material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their products and technologies at the upcoming NAREDCO Telangana Property Show.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Meka, President of NAREDCO Telangana, stated, "It is a privilege to witness NAREDCO Telangana at the forefront of shaping Hyderabad’s real estate transformation, reflecting our steadfast commitment to consumers and the larger community. NAREDCO Telangana is proved to be a part of Telangana’s Growth Story. Over the past decade, the city’s real estate sector has achieved consistent double-digit growth, outpacing other metros, driven by world-class infrastructure and the progressive, investor-friendly policies of the Telangana Government. As we build on this momentum in 2025 and beyond, our strategic focus is on driving innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity—delivering solutions that align with evolving consumer aspirations and ensuring that Hyderabad continues to lead as one of the most attractive destinations for real estate growth and global investment."

Mr. K Sreedhar Reddy, Secretary General, NAREDCO Telangana, stated, “The 15th edition of the NAREDCO Telangana Property Show will bring together a wide range of properties catering to the diverse needs of homebuyers. With the festive season around the corner, this is the most opportune time for prospective buyers to explore, plan, and invest in their dream property. Such investments not only fulfill immediate aspirations but also create long-term value and security for the future.”

The Sponsors for the 15th NAREDCO Telangana Property Show are as follows:

• Powered By Sponsors – Vasavi Group and Ramky Estates & Farms

• Platinum Sponsor – Anvita Group

• Diamond Sponsor - ASBL

• Gold Sponsors – Vertex Homes; Radhey Group and Rajapushpa Properties

• Silver Sponsors – Aparna Group; Supadha Group and Green Rich Estates

• Bronze Sponsors – Urbanrise Lifestyle; Aditya Construction Company; EIPL Group and Anuhar Homes

• Topaz Sponsors – Vajra Infra Projects; Praneeta Developers; Sri Krishna Developpers and Nikhila Constructions & Developers

The real estate companies would be displaying their range of properties i.e., Apartments, Villas, Plots, suited to various classes of customers. Well-known financial institutions like State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL), Central Bank of India (CBI), HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank will be offering their home loan products. Suppliers will display their products and services.

NAREDCO Telangana Property Show 2025

Dates : 10th, 11thand 12th October 2025 (Entry Free)

Visiting hours : 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Venue : Hall No. 4, Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad

About NAREDCO Telangana:

NAREDCO TELANGANA - a 30 year old association formed to represent and co-ordinate the efforts of real estate developers. NAREDCO Telangana serves the state of Telangana interacting with the Government on behalf of the industry to co-ordinate with policy making authorities in evolving and implementing real estate friendly policies and service delivery systems in order to stimulate development. NAREDCO Telangana has 300+ members with top names in the realty industry. NAREDCO Telangana’s vision is to encourage growth of real estate sector through contributions for framing conducive policies and encourage new technologies, promotion of primary demand etc.