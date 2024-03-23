Navayuga donates Rs 5 cr via EBs to BJP

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NEC), which is constructing the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand, a portion of which collapsed last year, purchased Rs55 crore worth of electoral bonds and donated the entire amount to the BJP, as per data released by the Election Commission.A total of 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12, 2023. The workers were rescued on November 28.

The Silkyara-Barkot tunnel project -- cleared by the cabinet committee on economic affairs in 2018 -- was to be completed in 2022, but its deadline has been extended. NEC purchased 55 electoral bonds of Rs1 crore each between April 19, 2019 and October 10, 2022. Navayuga Engineering, the flagship company of the Navayuga Group, is an engineering and core infrastructure company, according to information posted on the company's website.

The company said it has constructed the Dhola-Sadia Bridge -- the country's longest river bridge -- over the Brahmaputra river, spanning a total of 9.15 km. NEC also claimed that it was entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the Polavaram Project by the Andhra Pradesh government.