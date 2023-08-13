Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Highlights
NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projectsThe MoA was signed here in...
NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
The MoA was signed here in Itanagar on 12th August 2023.
Development of these projects will contribute towards achieving the declared Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of achieving 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity in India by 2030.
Hydro Power will also be an effective contributor to the objective of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by the year 2070.
These projects are also expected to create huge employment opportunities in the region and boost the local economy as well as foster skill development and technical expertise in the region.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS