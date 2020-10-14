NephroPlus buys majority stake in Philippine’s firm 

Hyderabad: NephroPlus, a city-based dialysis network, on Tuesday said it acquired majority stake in Royal Care Dialysis Centers Inc (RCDC), a reputed dialysis network in the Philippines with deep focus in delivering high quality care.

Announcing the acquisition, Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus said with the acquisition the company aims to become the largest dialysis network in Philippines in next five years. "We have already started talking to several dialysis centres in Philippines to fuel our expansion plans. With this entry into Philippines, we reiterate our commitment to build a dominant multinational network across Asia, Middle East and CIS geographies," Vikram said.



RCDC Network currently treats nearly 400 dialysis patients across its 6 dialysis clinics located in Metro Manila and other nearby provinces.

Through this deal, NephroPlus will be responsible for the network's existing operations and will lend all its India based protocols, technologies and operational expertise to RCDC with an aim to improve dialysis care in the Philippines.