Live
- Hyderabad Police Arrests Individual for Illegal Possession of Mephentermine Injection Vials
- Malkajgiri SOT police arrests a man for carrying illegal weapons
- India aims to become $3 trillion tourism economy by 2047
- Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan injured in accident, to miss Irani Cup and some Ranji Trophy matches
- Meta Introduces Location Tagging Feature for Threads Posts
- Musheer Khan's condition is stable at present, says hospital
- NASA-SpaceX to launch Crew 9 mission to bring back Sunita Williams
- Kandula Durgesh pays tribute to Gurram Jashuva, calls youth to draw inspiration from great poet
- Bengal: Army’s Spear Corps felicitates Naib Subedar Hokato Sema
- India’s gold reserves continue to rise, ETF buying surges
Just In
New Zealand govt supports mental health of business owners
The New Zealand government has started to support the mental health of business owners as they battle challenging economic conditions.
Wellington : The New Zealand government has started to support the mental health of business owners as they battle challenging economic conditions.
A memorandum of understanding has been entered between the government and the Auckland Business Chamber to ensure that mental health and well-being resources are freely available for business owners, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Business owners up and down the country are doing it particularly tough right now as they battle challenging economic conditions," Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Andrew Bayly said on Friday.
The resources include an online platform designed to support business owners with their mental health, approved professionals who can provide counselling and therapy, as well as services like nutritional advice, leadership training, business mentorship and guidance on digital literacy.
"In the past year alone, the resources were used more than 750,000 times," Bayly said.