NHAI debars Gayatri Projects from bids

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday declared Hyderabad-based Gayatri Projects Ltd as a non-performer and has prohibited the firm to participate in the ongoing and future bids of NHAI till the defects on the current project are not completely rectified as per contract requirement.

NHAI said the construction firm was engaged in four-laning of Sultanpur to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and has repeatedly violated the conditions of the agreement.

"During audit by quality inspection team and regular inspection by NHAI officials, deficiencies in the project work were observed and were shared with the contractor for rectification," NHAI said adding that upon non-compliance, a show-cause notice was issued to the firm.

According to NHAI, the reply given by the contractor explaining the deficiencies were found to be unsatisfactory. It said some major deficiencies in the project included: Cracks in concrete pavement at many places; poor progress of work and lack of safety measures on the project; and road signages and furniture missing; and compromising road safety of the users.

NHAI said it has launched quality checking drive where all the projects are being checked by special teams of experts being sent from headquarters.

The quality inspections are not only ensuring adherence to standards, but also verifying compliance to contractual obligations on part of contractors and consultants, it added.

NHAI said enforcement of such quality control measures will increase the accountability of contractors to deliver good-quality national highway projects.