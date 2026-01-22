NIFTY EPS CAGR at 14.8% over FY26–28, Budget to focus on Structural reforms: PL Capital





It notes that NIFTY has shed most gains made in past couple of months and has been largely flattish. Global geopolitics is redrawing global power and business equations leading to significant increase in business uncertainty, In addition India’s sustained tariff row with the USA is disturbing the market momentum.





However, domestic demand outlook and macro indicators still continues to show sustained traction in 3Q and beyond as benefits of cut in interest rates, GST rationalization, income tax cuts, low inflation have started to show in improved consumer sentiments and demand.





Amnish Aggarwal, Co-Head Institutional Equities, PL Capital said “We expect economic momentum to be sustained as the benefits of strong tailwinds—arising from income tax rate cuts, a cumulative 125 bps cut in the repo rate, normal monsoons, decade-low inflation, and GST rate rationalisation—carry forward into next year. As the 2027 Budget approaches, the focus is likely to shift towards structural economic reforms, with limited room for major tax concessions following last year’s significant increase in tax slabs and GST rate cuts.”





Accordingly, PL Capital has revised NIFTY earnings estimates marginally, with FY26/27/28 EPS adjusted by -2.6%, -2.4% and +1.0%, respectively. Despite near-term caution, NIFTY EPS is projected to grow at a 14.8% CAGR over FY26–28. The brokerage values the NIFTY at a 3% discount to its 15-year average P/E, arriving at a 12-month target of 28,814, down from 29,094 earlier.





However, PL Capital remains cautious in the near term and expects large caps to continue to outperform, having delivered returns of 16–17% over the past 12 months. It expects domestically oriented sectors such as banks, NBFCs, autos, select staples, jewellery, defence, select durables and metals to outperform over the near to medium term.





PL Capital notes that 3Q26 has shown a mixed demand scenario. Auto demand has been robust as GST rationalization has boosted demand across segments of 2W, PV, CV and tractors. Jewellery demand has been robust with 30-40% industry sales growth despite 65% higher gold prices YoY. Consumer Durables have seen tepid response after GST rationalization so far while apparel and footwear have been mixed. Travel demand has been decent, sans some impact of Indigo Airlines flight issues in Dec25. Consumer Staples has seen gradual pickup in demand post inventory rationalization got over by mid-November. Rural demand remains steady and is growing ahead of urban demand, urban sentiment has shown steady improvement in the past few months with hopes of further pick up in coming months.





Accordingly, PL Capital estimate a growth of 8.2% in sales, 12.8% in EBIDTA and 12.2% in PBT for its coverage universe. Ex oil & Gas, it estimates 12.6% growth in EBIDTA and 11% in PBT.





Budget 2026-27 – Focus likely on Infra and structural reforms

Union Budget FY26-27 arrives amidst increasing global geopolitical uncertainty and chaos, tariff tiff with the USA and India retaining its tag of fastest growing large economy with 4th Rank in GDP. FY26 has seen multiple positives which include 1) multi-year low inflation 2) cut in interest rates by 125bps 3) cut in income tax rates 4) GST rates rationalization and 5) normal monsoons. These initiatives have resulted in strong GDP growth (FY26 estimates at 7-7.3%) despite punitive US tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.





PL Capital expect structural reforms to continue in budget, however any big bang announcements post tax cuts and GST rationalization of last year look unlikely.