Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Sri City stall at GIS 

Visakhapatnam: Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for Road Transport & Highways, inaugurated the Sri City stall in the presence of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City and other dignitaries at Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday. They all went round the exhibition and appreciated the uniqueness of Sri City.





Through digital display boards and scaled-down 3D models, the Sri City stall highlighted the business city's distinctive features, locational advantages, and world-class infrastructure facilities, among other things. Some of Sri City's industries displayed their 'made @ Sri City products', including FMCG, different brands of air conditioners, automobile components, wheel chairs, and Isuzu cars, etc.

Following the inaugural session, there was a panel discussion on industrial & logistics infrastructure, in which Dr Ravindra Sannareddy spoke. Sharing his deep insights and views, he stated that good infrastructure plays a significant role towards a sustainable economic development. He said, "Potential investors look at the comparative environment offered by different states.





Andhra Pradesh, under the dynamic leadership of Y Jagan Mohan Reddy, has made an impact on investors by facilitating an ease of doing business. With its investor-friendly initiatives, proactive policies, long coastline with major ports, excellent road & rail networks, quality power, large pool of technically skilled manpower, rich mineral resources and integrated industrial & business parks, AP is at top-of-mind-recall for investors across the globe."