Live
- Buzz over India-US trade deal lifts Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech by 3%
- Tejashwi Yadav Named Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar; Congress Declares United Front Ahead Of Elections
- CDSCO flags 112 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in September
- Delhi’s first artificial rain project delayed due to lack of clouds
- Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan finally declares Tejashwi Yadav as CM face
- Haryana IPS officer suicide case: Union Minister Khattar meets Puran Kumar's family
- Midwest IPO 2025: Huge Demand, Grey Market Buzz & Key Listing Details
- BJP announces two-day siege on Kerala Secretariat over Sabarimala gold scam issue
- BCCI, PCB headed for showdown
- Regional Equestrian League and TSC kicks off today
NMDC lowers iron ore prices by `550/tonne
New Delhi: State-owned NMDC on Wednesday said it has slashed prices of iron ore lump and its fines by Rs 550 and Rs 500 per tonne, respectively, with...
New Delhi: State-owned NMDC on Wednesday said it has slashed prices of iron ore lump and its fines by Rs 550 and Rs 500 per tonne, respectively, with immediate effect.It has fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 5,550 per tonne and fines at Rs 4,750 a tonne, the country's largest iron ore miner said in a regulatory filing.
Lump ores or high-grade iron ores contain 65.5 per cent iron content, while fines are inferior-grade ores with 64 per cent or less iron content. In the last price revision announced on August 1, NMDC had fixed the rate of the lump at Rs 6,100 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 5,250 per tonne.
The prices effective from October 22 are inclusive of royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) and exclude cess, forest permit fee, transit fee, GST, environmental cess and other taxes.