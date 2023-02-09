No layoffs at TCS, says Rajanna

Hyderabad: While global tech companies are announcing massive layoffs, Indian multinational IT services and consulting firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is on a hiring spree. With more than, 1,300 international customers across all industry verticals, the company is going ahead in the growth path. It has been doubling its employee count in Hyderabad region every four years.

"In the last 15 years, TCS has grown its employee headcount in the region about 22 times from nearly 4,000 in 2008 to reach 90,000+ associates in 2022. Out of them, more than 37 per cent are female employees. During the last financial year, the company has added 10,800 employees," V Rajanna, Global Head of Communications, Media, and Technology Business at TCS, told Bizz Buzz.

"TCS contributes to around 10-12 per cent of the State's IT exports. As the company isgrowing, we are not going to lay off the existing workforce. Instead, we are hiring more people during this fiscal to meet the growing demand in various verticals. We are going to open our eighth centre in Hyderabad in coming 6-7 months. Over 700 employees will be working in this new centre," he informed.

The company's IT campus atAdibatla IT SEZ, Hyderabad currently has an employee headcount of 15,000-16,000, while its overall capacity is 28,000. It may hire 8,000 people very soon. Rajanna says, "TCS is the largest employer to the students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We pick more students from campus drives in cities like Warangal and Visakhapatnam."

He further said, "Our student development program has benefitted more than 20,000 students across 85 colleges in the region. We have facilitated faculty development through our deep dive tech talks on digital technologies and agile ways of working, benefiting over 2,100 faculty members across colleges. Our remote internship program for college students has trained graduates across 14 universities."

The company has initiated several steps to foster an academic collaboration ecosystem in the region. With significant investments in student and faculty development and leveraging the technology ecosystem across universities, TCS has provided a framework around incubation infrastructure, skill development, and academic guidance.

The remote internship program executed projects across next-gen technologies like AI, IoT, VLSI, and cloud.Out of 4,000 students who didn't get any campus placements, 1,300 were placed after this training program. TCS has invested in creating a strong innovation ecosystem by establishing multiple Centers of Excellence (CoEs) at Hyderabad.

These innovation hubs are at the forefront of technology innovation from 5G, Next-Gen networks, AI/ML, and 6G to satellite communication, transforming global business enterprises' businesses. Through these, TCS has made significant investments in creating an industry-ready workforce which shall be fundamental in fueling innovation in the digital world.