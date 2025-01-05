Live
No room for unmarried couples: Oyo explains check-in policy for partner hotels
As the controversy raged over Oyo’s revised policy for partner hotels, directing them not to allow unmarried couples to check in, the hospitality major said on Sunday the initiative is aimed at providing a safe experience for families, students, business, religious, and solo travellers.
Earlier, starting with Meerut, Oyo gave a directive to its partner hotels to ensure this directive with immediate effect and based on feedback, the travel booking major may extend this to more cities.
Under the revised policy, all couples will be asked to present valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in, including for bookings made online.
Oyo has empowered its partner hotels’ discretion to decline couple bookings based on their judgment, aligning with local social sensibility.
In a statement, the company said Oyo is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices.
“While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with the law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro markets we operate in. We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically,” the company said in a statement.
“The initiative is a part of Oyo's programme to transform outdated perception and project itself as a brand providing a safe experience for families, students, business, religious, and solo travellers,” it added.
The initiative also aims to encourage longer stays and repeat bookings, enhancing customer trust and loyalty.
In September last year, Oyo’s parent company Oravel Stays announced to acquisition of Motel 6 and Studio 6 chain with about 1,500 facilities across the US and Canada from the investment company Blackstone in a $525 million cash deal.
With the acquisition of G6 Hospitality, the parent company of the two budget lodging chains, Oyo will become a major player in the US and Canadian hospitality industry, which is already dominated by Indian Americans.