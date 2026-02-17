  1. Home
Modi on 2-day visit to Israel from Feb 25

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 7:19 AM IST
Modi on 2-day visit to Israel from Feb 25
Likely to address Knesset

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Israel on a two-day visit from February 25, sources said on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first broke news of Modi's visit while addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations in Jerusalem on Sunday. “Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi,” Netanyahu told the gathering.

“Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular,” he stressed.x

