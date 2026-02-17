JEE-MAIN RESULTS: 12 candidates bag 100 score

New Delhi: Twelve candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2026, with the maximum number of such candidates hailing from Rajasthan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday. More than 13.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the first edition of the crucial exam.

According to sources, at least nine questions were dropped from the final answer key after discrepancies were highlighted by students and other stakeholders. "For the nine questions dropped across multiple shifts, full marks will be awarded to all candidates who appeared for that particular shift," a source said. Last year, the number of questions dropped was six.

Among the candidates who have secured an NTA score of 100, three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each is from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana. All the 12 candidates are male and 11 of them are from the general category.

The top scoring candidates are -- Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam from Rajasthan, Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith from Andhra Pradesh, Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Shubham Kumar (Bihar), Bhavesh Patra (Odisha), Anay Jain (Haryana), Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra), Puroht Nimay (Gujarat) and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana).