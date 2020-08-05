Non-life insurers get 80,900 Covid claims

Chennai: The Indian general insurance industry received around 80,900 Covid-19 claims involving Rs 1,290 crore as on July 31, said an industry official.

"Around 80,900 Covid-19 claims have been registered by the general insurers with an estimated claim of Rs 1,290 crore. The average claim amount works out to be Rs 159,456," an industry official said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country by the same date was around 16.38 lakh. The number of claims settled by insurers as on July 31 is 52,880 and the claim amount paid, around Rs 490 crore. Thus, the average is Rs 92,660 per claim.

According to the industry official, the initial claim estimate is always different from the final settlement. "The initial estimates and the actual claims settled always vary," said the official.

At 35,200, Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of claims with an estimated claim amount of Rs 442 crore.