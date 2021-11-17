November 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss of 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent at 60,008.33.
- The Nifty 50 index fell 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,898.65.
Domestic benchmarks ended lower for the second day in a ray in the choppy trade on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss of 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent at 60,008.33. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,898.65. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Maruti
|8240
|2.36
|8035
|8350
|8015.05
|Asian Paints
|3225.95
|2.36
|3170
|3239.9
|3165.05
|SBI Life
|1180.05
|2.35
|1150
|1196.95
|1150
|Tata Motors
|528.4
|1.8
|520.25
|536.7
|520.25
|NTPC
|136.55
|1.68
|134
|138
|134
|ITC
|239.3
|1.64
|236
|245.25
|235.65
|Power Grid
|190.65
|1.63
|187
|193.8
|187
|IndusInd Bank
|1034.05
|1.29
|1017.9
|1042
|1014
|Tech Mahindra
|1619.5
|1.23
|1598.5
|1625
|1595
|Bajaj Finance
|7608.6
|0.7
|7528
|7692
|7521.25
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UPL
|755.25
|-3.18
|777
|777
|752.7
|Reliance
|2462.8
|-2.19
|2498.95
|2498.95
|2461
|Cipla
|902.5
|-2.09
|921.75
|921.75
|901
|Britannia
|3615.3
|-2.04
|3690.75
|3699.95
|3607.8
|Axis Bank
|712
|-1.95
|721
|724.9
|706.75
|IOC
|128.45
|-1.95
|130.9
|131.4
|128.15
|Coal India
|156.05
|-1.89
|159.05
|159.25
|155.7
|Divi's Laboratories
|4763.7
|-1.83
|4845
|4846.45
|4757
|Eicher Motors
|2665
|-1.67
|2729.95
|2749.55
|2662.95
|Kotak Bank
|2048
|-1.67
|2070
|2081.85
|2045.5
