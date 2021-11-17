November 17: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic benchmarks ended lower for the second day in a ray in the choppy trade on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss of 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent at 60,008.33. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,898.65. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti 8240 2.36 8035 8350 8015.05 Asian Paints 3225.95 2.36 3170 3239.9 3165.05 SBI Life 1180.05 2.35 1150 1196.95 1150 Tata Motors 528.4 1.8 520.25 536.7 520.25 NTPC 136.55 1.68 134 138 134 ITC 239.3 1.64 236 245.25 235.65 Power Grid 190.65 1.63 187 193.8 187 IndusInd Bank 1034.05 1.29 1017.9 1042 1014 Tech Mahindra 1619.5 1.23 1598.5 1625 1595 Bajaj Finance 7608.6 0.7 7528 7692 7521.25

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low UPL 755.25 -3.18 777 777 752.7 Reliance 2462.8 -2.19 2498.95 2498.95 2461 Cipla 902.5 -2.09 921.75 921.75 901 Britannia 3615.3 -2.04 3690.75 3699.95 3607.8 Axis Bank 712 -1.95 721 724.9 706.75 IOC 128.45 -1.95 130.9 131.4 128.15 Coal India 156.05 -1.89 159.05 159.25 155.7 Divi's Laboratories 4763.7 -1.83 4845 4846.45 4757 Eicher Motors 2665 -1.67 2729.95 2749.55 2662.95 Kotak Bank 2048 -1.67 2070 2081.85 2045.5



