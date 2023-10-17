Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Celebrates the Festive Season with a Grand Cake Mixing Ceremony

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre ushered in the festive spirit by hosting its annual cake-mixing and grape-stomping brunch. This delightful event served as a warm welcome to the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, setting the stage for a season filled with good tidings and happiness. The grape stomping festivities kicked off with great enthusiasm, as guests dipped their feet into barrels brimming with ripe grapes, marking the traditional start of the festive season.

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre’s team gracefully escorted guests to a beautifully adorned mixing table, showcasing a delightful assortment of ingredients, including Black currant, Golden Apricot, Rum Soaked Figs, Drunk Resins, Dates, Candied Orange Peel, Candied Ginger, Dry Cherries, and more. Dressed in aprons, gloves, and caps and equipped with bottles of fine liquor, guests positioned themselves for a delightful culinary adventure As a tradition, chefs at NHCC will soak this mixture for over a month and then make some of the best Christmas and New Year Cakes for the season.

The ambiance was electric with pre-Christmas cheer, amplified by the sounds of beloved songs playing in the background. The sunny afternoon brought a touch of enchantment to the day, creating a truly magical atmosphere for all in attendance. The place wore a vibrant ambiance, buzzing with laughter and excitement setting a jovial mood of a perfect afternoon the guests enjoyed the brunch with their friends and family.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rubin Cherian, the General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention said, “Our grape stomping & cake mixing ceremony is a heartwarming way to commence the festive season. It's just the start of a series of celebratory events we have in store at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. This occasion brings us closer to our guests, allowing us to craft unforgettable experiences. Witnessing our guests join in the festivities, dancing to the music, savoring the sumptuous Sunday Brunch, and having a wonderful time is truly rewarding."















