Now, Indian investors can trade in US stocks

Mumbai: The NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), has announced that trading in select US stocks will soon be facilitated through the NSE IFSC platform.

The offering will be in the form of unsponsored depository receipts. IFSCA has facilitated the same under the regulatory sandbox, said a company statement. The entire trading, clearing, settlement, and holding of US stocks will be under the regulatory structure of the IFSC Authority.

This initiative is a first-of-its-kind at the IFSC where Indian retail investors will be able to transact on the NSE IFSC platform under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) limits prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The business model offered by NSE IFSC will not only provide an additional investment opportunity to the Indian investors but also make the entire process of investment easy and at a low cost.

Investors will be provided with an option to trade in fractional quantity or value when compared to the underlying shares traded in US markets. The proposed framework will make US stocks affordable to Indian retail investors.

NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd (NICCL) will offer its robust risk management framework, facilitate clearing and settlement of all trades in depository receipts, and provide settlement guarantee in respect to all trades executed on the NSE IFSC platform. Furthermore, all the trades will also be covered under the investor protection framework at NSE IFSC.