NSE Clearing retains Crisil’s highest credit rating for 17th year in a row

Mumbai : NSE Clearing Limited, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on Monday said it has once again received the highest credit rating of ‘CRISIL AAA/Stable’ from the global brokerage -- 17the year in a row.

This rating reflects NSE Clearing’s strong financial position and its ability to meet debt obligations without any difficulty.

Crisil reaffirmed the rating based on NSE Clearing’s strategic importance to the NSE, highlighting the strong support it receives from its parent company.

The rating agency also recognised the company’s solid capital position and comprehensive risk management systems, which play a crucial role in maintaining market stability.

NSE Clearing Limited, previously known as the National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited (NSCCL), is responsible for clearing and settling transactions on the exchange.

According to Crisil, NSE Clearing has a well-developed risk management system that is regularly upgraded to prevent any potential market failures.

The agency expects that NSE Clearing will continue to hold a strong position in the market, supported by its association with the stock exchange.

The rating outlook remains "Stable", indicating that the company is expected to maintain its robust financial health and risk management systems in the coming years.

NSE Clearing plays a key role in ensuring secure and efficient clearing and settlement processes in the stock market.

It follows strict norms for selecting its members and uses a strong margining system and risk-based position limits to minimise risks and enhance market security.

Meanwhile, the leading stock exchange announced last week that the expiry days for the futures and options (F&O) of Bank Nifty, Fin Nifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next50 has shifted to the last Monday of the expiry month.

According to an official NSE circular, the changes will be implemented from April 3. At present, the expiry day falls on the last Thursday of the specified month.

"The expiry will be on the last Thursday of the expiry month. If that day is a trading holiday, the expiry will take place on the previous trading day," the circular stated.