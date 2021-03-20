NTPC Bongaigaon for 1st time achieves more than 100% Plant Load Factor

NTPC Bongaigaon, Assam for the 1st time achieved more than 100per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) since commissioning of all its units. The station also achieved the highest ever generation of 18.2499 MUs on March 18, 2021, with 101.39 per cent PLF.

Individual units I and II have crossed 100 per cent and Unit III achieved a PLF of 98.5 per cent. The station also achieved the highest ever monthly Declared Capacity (DC)of 103.3 per cent in June-2020. The plant also achieved the highest ever Quarterly DC of 103.05 per cent in Q1 of the financial year which is the best among all NTPC stations.

NTPC, Bongaigaon that generates 750 MW (3x250 MW) is committed to sustainability with a focus on environmental conservation and providing care to the nearby villages in all areas of health, infrastructure, and community development, etc.

Besides, NTPC's Group generation also exceeded 300 BUs in the current financial year 2020-21. NTPC Group companies have generated 300.8 Billion Units (BU) till March 19, 2021, in the current financial year. This is higher by 6.9 per cent compared to the generation in the same period last year, reinforcing the group's commitment and excellence in operation. NTPC's Group generation in a single day was 1192 MUs on March 19, 2021, with NTPC coal units operating at an average 96 per cent loading factor.