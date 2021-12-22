Nursicon 2021 dedicated to nurses duty

Hyderabad: Nursicon 2021, the annual event organised by Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC), has been conducted to celebrate the pivotal role being performed by nurses, especially after the onset of Covid pandemic.

With the healthcare scenario evolving at a fast pace, it is the nursing fraternity that is making it possible for the delivery of high-tech and digital services that were unheard of even a decade ago. "Nurses have emerged as active contributors and innovators in the healthcare sector. In the changed scenario, nursing is not just about bed-side care but a lot more.

Today information and digital technologies dominate healthcare. Nurses have skilled themselves to not only keep pace with the technologies but to be ahead of the technology curve", said Madhumita Dhall, Director of Nursing, RGCIRC.

