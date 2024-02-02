Nuvoco sets up 5th cement plant in Hyd

Hyderabad: Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, India’s fifth-largest cement group, has announced the inauguration of its new Ready-Mix Concrete Plant in Hyderabad. The fifth new plant is located at Medchal and expands Nuvoco’s ability to meet the region’s expanding need for construction materials.

Prashant Jha, Chief of Ready-Mix Concrete and Modern Building Materials business at Nuvoco Vistas, said: “The newly opened facility strengthens the company’s position in Hyderabad. It also plays a vital role in shaping the dynamic construction ecosystem of Medchal and its neighbouring areas. This expansion affirms the company’s commitment to meeting the changing demands of the construction sector.”

By setting up the Medchal plant, the company strengthens its market-leading position. This adds to its existing facilities located in Miyapur & Jeedimetla, which are within 35 km, and Uppal & Patancheru, which are 40 to 60 km away. Located near industrial and commercial developments, Medchal offers high potential for growth.