Oct clocks record Rs 36K-cr IPO issues

Mumbai: India’s primary market witnessed an unprecedented boom in October, marking the busiest month ever for mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) with 14 companies hitting the market so far, aiming to raise over Rs46,000 crore.

The month has set a new record for monthly fundraising in the domestic capital markets, driven by two heavyweight listings, Tata Capital and LG Electronics India, which together accounted for more than half of the total fundraising. Tata Capital raised Rs15,512 crore, while LG Electronics India mobilised Rs11,607 crore through their respective initial share sale. Adding to the momentum, Lenskart Solutions was set to open its Rs7,278-crore issue on October 31, rounding off a packed primary calendar that also featured offerings from WeWork India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Orkla India, and Rubicon Research.

The record-breaking performance easily eclipsed the previous monthly high of October 2024, when six IPOs had raised Rs38,690 crore. The latest figures also surpass earlier peaks seen in November 2021 (Rs35,665 crore from nine IPOs), November 2024 (Rs31,145 crore from eight IPOs), and May 2022 (Rs29,510 crore from eight IPOs).