October 18: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
The key benchmark indices extended their winning streak for the seventh straight day, ending at fresh record highs on Monday, October 18, 2021.
The key benchmark indices extended their winning streak for the seventh straight day, ending at fresh record highs on Monday, October 18, 2021. The BSE benchmark index, the Sensex, scaled a fresh all-time high at 61,963.07, while Nifty 50 scaled a fresh all-time high of 18,543.15. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 61,765.59. The Nifty 50 index climbed 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 18,477.05. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|543.15
|5.24
|535.45
|551.85
|526.5
|Infosys
|1798
|4.79
|1740
|1799
|1740
|Tech Mahindra
|1483
|3.65
|1420
|1486.95
|1420
|JSW Steel
|715.85
|3.32
|695.5
|727.3
|695.5
|Tata Motors
|509.8
|2.45
|507
|525
|503.6
|Tata Steel
|1408
|2.4
|1418
|1424.75
|1391.1
|ICICI Bank
|743.5
|2.23
|739
|748.9
|732.05
|ITC
|261.8
|2.05
|261
|265.3
|257.35
|Maruti
|7650.05
|2.04
|7405
|7705.3
|7405
|ONGC
|162.3
|2.04
|163.75
|165.5
|161.2
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|910.8
|-2.21
|958
|958
|908.3
|HCL Technologies
|1224.85
|-2.1
|1240
|1272.5
|1215
|Dr Reddy's
|4868.35
|-1.82
|4945
|4974.95
|4865.65
|Asian Paints
|3242
|-1.69
|3252.5
|3283.95
|3232
|Britannia
|3842
|-1.36
|3960
|3960
|3825
|Bajaj Auto
|3915
|-1.28
|3861
|3969.7
|3861
|Hero MotoCorp
|2900
|-0.95
|2939
|2950
|2896.2
|Cipla
|903
|-0.92
|911.35
|915.9
|899.5
|Power Grid
|202.8
|-0.9
|209.8
|209.95
|202.15
|Bharti Airtel
|680.3
|-0.8
|700
|701.95
|679.65
