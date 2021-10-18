October 18: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The key benchmark indices extended their winning streak for the seventh straight day, ending at fresh record highs on Monday, October 18, 2021. The BSE benchmark index, the Sensex, scaled a fresh all-time high at 61,963.07, while Nifty 50 scaled a fresh all-time high of 18,543.15. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 61,765.59. The Nifty 50 index climbed 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 18,477.05. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Hindalco 543.15 5.24 535.45 551.85 526.5 Infosys 1798 4.79 1740 1799 1740 Tech Mahindra 1483 3.65 1420 1486.95 1420 JSW Steel 715.85 3.32 695.5 727.3 695.5 Tata Motors 509.8 2.45 507 525 503.6 Tata Steel 1408 2.4 1418 1424.75 1391.1 ICICI Bank 743.5 2.23 739 748.9 732.05 ITC 261.8 2.05 261 265.3 257.35 Maruti 7650.05 2.04 7405 7705.3 7405 ONGC 162.3 2.04 163.75 165.5 161.2

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Mahindra & Mahindra 910.8 -2.21 958 958 908.3 HCL Technologies 1224.85 -2.1 1240 1272.5 1215 Dr Reddy's 4868.35 -1.82 4945 4974.95 4865.65 Asian Paints 3242 -1.69 3252.5 3283.95 3232 Britannia 3842 -1.36 3960 3960 3825 Bajaj Auto 3915 -1.28 3861 3969.7 3861 Hero MotoCorp 2900 -0.95 2939 2950 2896.2 Cipla 903 -0.92 911.35 915.9 899.5 Power Grid 202.8 -0.9 209.8 209.95 202.15 Bharti Airtel 680.3 -0.8 700 701.95 679.65



