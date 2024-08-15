Ola Electric launches e-motorcycles, to integrate own cells in EVs by Q1 FY26

Bengaluru: Ola Electric on Thursday launched electric motorcycles and announced the integration of its battery cells in its own vehicles, starting Q1 FY26.

The company launched Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro electric motorcyles, with prices starting from Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,99,999, respectively. It also teased two upcoming motorcycles – Sportster and Arrowhead.

“Today, two-third of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric.

"Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India,” he added.

The cell is currently under trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory. The company showcased the indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack, new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5 at ‘Sankalp 2024’ event at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

With a peak motor output of 11 kW, Roadster X is the fastest electric motorcycle in the segment. Available in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery variants, the Roadster X clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds (for the 4.5 kWh variant). It has a maximum speed of 124 kmph and offers a range of 200 km (top variant).

Roadster Pro pushes performance and technology to newer heights. Powered by a motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque, the 16 kWh variant of the motorcycle accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 1.2 seconds, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph, said the company.

At par with its S1 scooter portfolio, Ola Electric will offer eight-year battery warranty for its entire motorcycle portfolio.