Double Decker Metro Project: DK Shivakumar to meet Centre to seeks clarity

Bengaluru Development Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that he will personally visit central authorities at the earliest to provide complete clarification regarding the proposed double decker road cum metro system under the ‘Namma Metro’ initiative.

While speaking to journalists in the city he explained that only a minor clarification is pending and he will soon hold direct discussions with union ministers. “The state remains fully committed to expanding metro services and delivering greater convenience to the public which forms the core objective of the government,” he said.

The central government had earlier advised against constructing double decker structures along the entire Hebbal Sarjapur red corridor because such elevated sections could significantly lower metro ridership. Instead it recommended building double deckers only at essential junctions and asked the state government to undertake a fresh review of the entire proposal.

When asked about the target to extend the metro network to 175 kilometres by 2027, Shivakumar said a detailed survey is currently underway and every promise made on metro development will be fulfilled without fail.

The ambitious project will create a 37 kilometre red line stretching from Sarjapur to Hebbal at an estimated cost of 28,405 crore Rupees. It aims to connect the bustling IT corridor directly with northern Bengaluru through four major interchange routes and will feature 28 metro stations along the alignment. The state government reportedly, has already granted approval to the detailed project report and forwarded it to the centre for final sanction.