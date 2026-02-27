‘Bring structural reforms in KPSC to restore youth confidence’

JD(S) Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy has urged the Karnataka government to introduce structural reforms in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), stating that youth are seeking justice and dignity, not sympathy.

In a post on social media platform X, Nikhil addressed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said the recruitment crisis in Karnataka has been eroding the confidence of young aspirants for over two decades.“Young people are not asking for sympathy. They are asking for justice and dignity. This must be fixed permanently. The government must initiate structural reforms in KPSC,” he wrote.

Highlighting the long-standing issues, he said repeated question paper leaks, recruitment scams, cancellation of examinations, and increasing vacancies have severely affected youth morale.

“The failures in KPSC recruitment—from Gazetted Probationers to Police, PSI, FDA and SDA exams—are not isolated incidents. This reflects the collapse of the system itself. Every stakeholder must take responsibility,” Nikhil said.

He pointed out that nearly one-third of sanctioned government posts are currently vacant, indicating the depth of the crisis.

“Ten years ago, vacancies were around 24 per cent. Today, they have risen to 33 per cent. This is not a short-term issue but a structural crisis built over decades,” he stated.

Calling for accountability, Nikhil urged the government to stop blame games and focus on long-term reforms.“This is the time to stop blaming each other and take concrete steps toward meaningful reform,” he added.

The statement comes amid growing unrest among job aspirants and increasing political attention on recruitment transparency and governance reforms in Karnataka.