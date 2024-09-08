‘One World, Many Frames’ for Sony BBC Earth’s - Earth in Focus

Known for its compelling narratives and meaningful initiatives, Sony BBC Earth has launched the fourth edition of its photography contest – ‘Earth In Focus’. With a canvas of infinite possibilities, the channel has set the stage for photography enthusiasts to showcase their unique perspectives on India under the theme ‘One World, Many Frames’.

‘Earth In Focus’ celebrates the richness of our planet and gives people a chance to showcase its unity amidst vast diversity through their lens. To participate, people can submit their photographs on the microsite under the subcategories - Markets: A Vibrant Melting Pot, Ancient Marvels, and Wildlife. The month-long contest will be judged by internationally acclaimed photographer, Shivang Mehta. A Sony Alpha Ambassador and a fellow of the International League of Conservation Photographers (iLCP), Shivang's expertise and passion for wildlife and conservation photography are highlighted in his award-winning books and assignments like Project Cheetah.

The top three winners across categories will receive a mega prize of GoPro HERO12 and get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature on the Sony BBC Earth channel. Additionally, the top 15 selections will get an opportunity to receive exclusive guidance from Shivang Mehta through a masterclass.

Rohan Jain, Business Operations Head - Sony AATH and Head - Marketing & Insights, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, “As a channel committed to inspiring passion and exploration, we are thrilled to offer ‘Earth In Focus’ as a platform for people to showcase their talent and contribute to our shared passion for the world. As we announce the fourth edition of the contest, we are excited to see the world through the lens of our talented photographers and share their stunning work with our audience."

Shivang Mehta, Contest judge, Earth In Focus, “It is a pleasure to be selected as the judge for Sony BBC Earth’s ‘Earth In Focus’. Every photographer has a different way of perceiving a subject and it is well reflected through their work. I am eager to see the interpretation of ‘One World, Many Frames,’ and how each entry will highlight the unique viewpoints reflecting the richness of our world.”



