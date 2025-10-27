Live
Orkla India IPO Grey Market Premium Stays Hot at ₹114 — 15% Listing Buzz Ahead!
Highlights
Investors eye strong returns as Orkla India IPO GMP holds above ₹100. Check IPO price band, lot size, subscription dates, and expected listing gains.
The Orkla India IPO is attracting strong investor interest.
The grey market premium (GMP) is around ₹114, showing a possible 15% gain on listing.
What is the latest GMP?
On October 26, 2025, the GMP stood at ₹114.
It dropped from ₹145 earlier but still shows good demand.
This means investors may earn about ₹2,280 per lot.
What are the IPO details?
Total issue size: ₹1,667 crore.
Price band: ₹695–₹730 per share.
Investors can apply for a minimum of 20 shares.
ICICI Securities is the lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar.
When will it open and list?
The IPO will be open to the public on October 29 and close on October 31.
The shares will be allotted on November 3. They will list on November 6 on both BSE and NSE.
