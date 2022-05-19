Our thrust on promoting Brand Vizag: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Minister for IT, Commerce and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday said the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on giving a boost to promotion of Brand Vizag to make the city a prominent IT and industrial hub.

He told reporters here that Hyderabad took several years to become a growing metropolis. He said except Hyderabad there is no big city in Telangana. During united AP, the focus was on Hyderabad-centric development. "Now we are making efforts for decentralised development," he said and hit out at TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for indulging in real estate business by making Amaravati as the State Capital without creating any ecosystem.

Amarnath said the present government is committed to bring investments to Visakhapatnam in IT and industries. He scoffed at allegations that investors are going back and claimed HSBC as part of its priorities has gone out of Visakhapatnam and in its place, another company WNS has started operations in the same building.

The Minister said they will take initiatives to make Millennium Tower fully operational.